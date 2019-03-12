TOBY KNAPP – Crushing Notes Entertainment To Reissue Static Warfare Album

Crushing Notes Entertainment has announced the reissue of guitarist Toby Knapp's 2013 instrumental album Static Warfare.

The album was originally released by Shredguy Records and quickly sold out of the CD pressing and was pulled from all download, streaming services at Knapp's request. Due to Knapp's high output of releases in the last few years (solo albums, Necrytis, Waxen, Affliktor, Onward reissues) Knapp and CNE have decided it is time to upgrade the sound quality and make it available to all digital platforms once again.

"This was a good experimental album," states Knapp. "I had not written or recorded anything three years prior to it and was really inspired during the process. I combined a lot of influences on that one; early Emperor to King Crimson to the Fifth Dimension and anything else I was soaking in musically at the time". Knapp has been consistent with recording and releasing new music since Static Warfare, anywhere from two to four albums per year on various record labels under various "project" names since 2013.

Tracklisting:

“Static Warfare”

“Weaponology”

“The Impossibility Of Reason”

“X-Class Flare”

“Plasma Spheroid”

“Not If But When”

“Trashed Radiation Shield”

“The Arrival Of Polaris”

“The Doomsday Clock”