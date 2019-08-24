TOBY KNAPP Talks New WAXEN Album - "This Music Will Reflect A Dive Deeper Into Occultism Than I Am Even Comfortable With"

Guitarist Toby Knapp recently announced he has finished his fifth album under the Waxen moniker. Brett Hansen at Audio Arts studio in Las Vegas, NV. has completed the mastering; he has been working with Knapp since his 1993 Shrapnel debut, Guitar Distortion.

Knapp: "I have become familiar with magic in the last several years that deals with with Hermeticism, Gnosticism and this album deals with my failed (or succeeded) Abramelin Operation, long before any foolish movie that has turned it into a horror flick. This music will reflect a dive deeper into occultism than I am even comfortable with, but life and experiences happen.

This album is frenetic as all hell, literally. At this point I am struggling with making any further music as this one turned my life upside down, but music is art and I will always love the process. The listener will have to judge. I really need to just start collaborating again, join a band or something. If this is my last work, I am fine with that, it covers everything that inspired me to even pick up a guitar and learn."

On the new Waxen album to be titled Blasphemer In The Celestial Courts the guitarist states:

"I feel like this album finally sums up everything I'm about musically. Although rooted in traditional black metal, everything that influenced me shines through as I didn't try to remove natural influences for the sake of keeping the genre strictly ‘black’ like I have done in the past."

Knapp continues:

"There is Jimmy Page mixed with Abigor, Yngwie Malmsteen mixed with Dissection, King Crimson melded with early Slayer. It's pretty crazy music. At this point in my musical ‘career’ critical acclaim or popular reception really have nothing to do with it. It's pure expression with no agenda. I work a real job that I like and it is busy. If I want to do an album I have to sacrifice sleep. I still have more to say musically and there are people listening so I will continue. Touring is out of the question unless I find musicians in my area and Wyoming is pretty barren in that aspect."

The Waxen album along with a new Necrytis record are expected to be released by the end of 2019.

Knapp will also be contributing guest guitar work on Thomas Amoriello's upcoming solo release. The track Knapp contributes to also features former Megadeth/King Diamond guitarist Glen Drover in addition to other soon to be announced guest musicians.