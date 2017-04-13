TOBY KNAPP To Host From Hell To The Unknown Radio Show

Guitarist Toby Knapp will be hosting the radio show, From Hell To The Unknown. Knapp recently produced several shows for the Canada-based internet station Max. Ink Radio which will begin airing next week.

Says Knapp: “I am on a hiatus from creating music because I've been releasing albums regularly for the last decade and still have more coming out this year. I need to step away from my music for awhile so that I can soak up new influences and return with something fresh and completely unexpected.”

He continues: "I used to have a pirate AM radio station when I was a kid and really had a good time. I am revisiting that interest where I create shows and share the music that interests me because I am a fan first and foremost.”

Knapp's shows will most likely be aired bi-weekly on Max Ink. Radio and the Las Vegas based Crushing Metal Radio will also be hosting Knapp's program making "back" episodes accessible.

"The show will go as long as I'm having fun,” stated Knapp. “And I am having a great time putting it together and selecting music to feature. All the music comes from my personal collection of LPs, CDs and cassettes, but I will be accepting submissions from bands interested in being on the show as well.”

From Hell To The Unknown's Facebook page can be found here.