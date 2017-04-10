TODAY IS THE DAY Announce How To Win Friends And Influence People 10” Vinyl Reissue For Record Store Day; RSD Performances Confirmed

Today Is The Day is set to release the first-ever reissue of the band's demo, How To Win Friends And Influence People. The reissue is available as a limited edition 10" vinyl exclusively for Record Day 2017 on April 22nd. This marks the 25th anniversary of the band, and follows the 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s seminal album, Temple Of The Morning Star.

When first released, How To Win Friends And Influence People was only available on cassette and was never commercially distributed, until now. This reissue allows fans to hear the band in its infancy, as they went on to produce some of the most lauded releases in metal/noise-rock history. For more details on the release, click here.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“The Kick Inside”

“6 Dementia Satyr”

Side B

“Rise”

“Adult World”

In addition to the 10" exclusive, Today Is The Day will be performing on Record Store Day at Rough Trade and Darkside Records. See below for times and venue information:

April 22 RSD Performances

3 PM @ Rough Trade

64 North 9th Street

Brooklyn, NY 11269

8 PM @ Darkside Records

611 Dutchess Turnpike

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself, an intense documentary film on Today Is The Day’s iconic founding frontman Steve Austin, is slated to premiere at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France in May.

Directed and filmed by Anthony Short, The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself takes a look at Steve Austin's nearly-three-decade-long career as a musician in Today Is The Day and his reflection of his life. It explores how he balances life with his artistic passions and the undeniable effect his fans express to him about the life altering meaning it has had on them. Short spent two years following Austin around the US on tour, listening to his inner thoughts and questions about life like a fly on the wall. In his own words, he guides the watcher through his world by stream of consciousness. This reflects the conversations he has with himself in his head - a first-person account. If you were to have your life flash before your eyes right before you die, this film is what Steve Austin might see about himself.

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself was selected to screen at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France, an offshoot of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 13th through 20th. Anthony Short has been nominated for Best Director for the film.

A Facebook page for The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself can be found here, and an official website here. A trailer and further details on the film will be issued in the days ahead.