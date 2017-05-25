TODAY IS THE DAY Announce North American Tour Dates

Today Is The Day has just announced July dates for their Temple Of The Morning Star: 20th Anniversary Tour. The tour sees the band performing their seminal album, Temple Of The Morning Star, which was re-mastered and re-released this year as a deluxe anniversary re-issue on digital, CD/DVD, and 2LP formats.

Says Today Is The Day's founder and visionary Steve Austin, "This Summer's Temple Of The Morning Star Tour is something I have wanted to do for a long time. We'll be joined by our friends in Kayo Dot. Playing these songs for our fans, and seeing all of our friends across North America is going to be a blast. Black Magic is in the air and it's time to destroy."

Tour dates:

July

6 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

8 - Baltimore, MD - The Depot

9 - Trenton, NJ - Championship Bar

10 - Norfolk, VA - Charlie's American Cafe

11 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506

12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

13 - Houston, TX - Walters

15 - Dallas, TX - The Curtain Club

16 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

19 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

20 - Upland, CA - Gideon's Hall

21 - San Francisco, CA - The DNA Lounge

22 - Portland, OR - Tonic Lounge

23 - Seattle, WA - Highline

25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Club X

26 - Denver, CO - The Marquis Theater

27 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

30 - Montreal, QC - L'Esco

Tickets on sale now.

As mentioned above, Today Is The Day recently released the 20th anniversary reissue of their seminal album, Temple Of The Morning Star. The band has issued a music video for an acoustic version of the title track. The video, directed by David Hall, is available for streaming below:

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself, an intense documentary film on Today Is The Day’s iconic founding frontman Steve Austin, recently premiered at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France.

Directed and filmed by Anthony Short, The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself takes a look at Steve Austin's nearly-three-decade-long career as a musician in Today Is The Day and his reflection of his life. It explores how he balances life with his artistic passions and the undeniable effect his fans express to him about the life altering meaning it has had on them. Short spent two years following Austin around the US on tour, listening to his inner thoughts and questions about life like a fly on the wall. In his own words, he guides the watcher through his world by stream of consciousness. This reflects the conversations he has with himself in his head - a first-person account. If you were to have your life flash before your eyes right before you die, this film is what Steve Austin might see about himself.

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself was selected to screen at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France, an offshoot of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, which took place from May 13th through 20th. Anthony Short has been nominated for Best Director for the film.

A Facebook page for The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself can be found here, and an official website here. A trailer can be seen below.