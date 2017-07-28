TODAY IS THE DAY Announce Reissue Of In The Eyes Of God Featuring MASTODON Members; Three Tracks Streaming

Today Is The Day has just announced the reissue of the 1999 album, In The Eyes Of God, which includes the hallmark lineup of Steve Austin, Brann Dailor (Mastodon) and Bill Kelliher (Mastodon). The reissue, remastered by Maor Appelbaum and Steve Austin, will be available on digital, CD and LP formats September 22nd, and is available now for pre-order here.

The CD and digital versions contain demos of all 20 songs from the album, with the CD featuring exclusive demo bonus tracks from Steve Austin's deep archives.

In advance of the release, Today Is The Day has made three songs available for download and streaming. For fans of digital, "Possession”, "Spotting A Unicorn" and "In The Eyes Of God" are available instantly with the full album iTunes pre-order. You can listen to the official audio below.

Says Austin, "In 1999, I set out to make the fastest and most technical Today Is The Day record I could. The record was recorded in full three times, with the third version being the one we released. The second time we demo'd the album came out really great and could have been the released version. So with this re-issue, the listener can hear the progression of the record being made. Brann Dailor's drumming and Bill Kelliher's bass playing was a perfect fit for this out-of-control album."

Digital and CD versions include 20 demos of the entire tracklisting below.

Tracklisting

“In The Eyes Of God”

“Going To Hell”

“Spotting A Unicorn”

“Possession”

“The Color Of Psychic Power”

“Mayari”

“Solider Of Fortune”

“Bionic Cock”

“Argali”

“Afterlife”

“Himself”

“Daddy”

“Who Is The Black Angel”

“Martial Law”

“False Reality”

“The Russian Child Porn Ballet”

“The Cold Harshness Of Being Wrong Throughout Your Entire Life”

“Honor”

“Worn Out”

“There Is No End”

"Possession”:

“Spotting A Unicorn”:

“In The Eyes Of God”: