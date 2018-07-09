TODAY IS THE DAY Confirms US Tour Dates Surrounding Psycho Las Vegas

Today Is The Day has announced a run of US tour dates for August, with shows leading up to and following their performance at the Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

2017 saw Today Is The Day celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal Temple Of The Morning Star LP with a reissue of the album and an extensive tour. Earlier this year, the band toured across North America again supporting Nailbomb.

As the band continues to record their next album, the newly-announced Today Is The Day tour will begin August 13th in Erie, followed by shows in Cleveland, Dubuque, and Dallas on their way to Nevada. Set to take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, this year's installment of Psycho Las Vegas runs from August 16th through 19th and will see Today Is The Day joining over 70 artists including: Dimmu Borgir, The Hellacopters, Witchcraft, Sunn O))), Godflesh, Enslaved, Goblin, Eyehategod, Dvne, Necrot, and dozens more.

Today Is The Day plays Saturday, August 18th on the Vinyl Stage alongside All Pigs Must Die, Primitive Man, Venomous Maximus, Uada, and more. Following their fest performance, the band will play Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Kansas City, and Bloomington on their return to the East Coast. Watch for additional tour dates to be announced in the weeks ahead.