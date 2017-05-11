TODAY IS THE DAY Release Official Video For “Temple Of The Morning Star” (Acoustic)

Today Is The Day recently released the 20th anniversary reissue of their seminal album, Temple Of The Morning Star. The band has now issued a music video for an acoustic version of the title track.

The new video, directed by David Hall, is available for streaming below:

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself, an intense documentary film on Today Is The Day’s iconic founding frontman Steve Austin, is slated to premiere at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France this month

Directed and filmed by Anthony Short, The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself takes a look at Steve Austin's nearly-three-decade-long career as a musician in Today Is The Day and his reflection of his life. It explores how he balances life with his artistic passions and the undeniable effect his fans express to him about the life altering meaning it has had on them. Short spent two years following Austin around the US on tour, listening to his inner thoughts and questions about life like a fly on the wall. In his own words, he guides the watcher through his world by stream of consciousness. This reflects the conversations he has with himself in his head - a first-person account. If you were to have your life flash before your eyes right before you die, this film is what Steve Austin might see about himself.

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself was selected to screen at the International Filmmaker Festival of World Cinema in Nice, France, an offshoot of the world-famous Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 13th through 20th. Anthony Short has been nominated for Best Director for the film.

A Facebook page for The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself can be found here, and an official website here. A trailer can be seen below.