TODAY IS THE DAY Streaming New Song "You're All Gonna Die"; Tour Dates Announced

Visionary metal outfit, Today Is The Day, presents "You're All Gonna Die", the new single from the band's impending eleventh studio full-length, No Good To Anyone, which is their first album through new label home BMG. The album is now confirmed for release on February 28. The single is available for streaming below.

No Good To Anyone was recorded and mastered by Today Is The Day's Steve Austin at his Austin Enterprises in Orland, Maine, and completed with artwork by Jef Whitehead (Leviathan, Lurker Of Chalice). The album is a crushing display of the band's singular psychedelic-yet-scathing sound and stands as a symbol of overcoming pain and adversity of the most extreme nature. The album was created over several years of Austin's battle with several major surgeries and treatments on a myriad of levels including a vicious battle with Lyme Disease.

Austin proclaims with the pummeling new "You're All Gonna Die" single, "When you beat a person down and nothing let's up, you need to fight back. The only person that is going to fight for you, is you. 'You're All Gonna Die' paints a picture of what happens you when you push someone way too far."

No Good To Anyone will be released on LP, CD, and digital platforms through BMG on February 28. Pre-orders for all formats are now live where "You're All Gonna Die" as well as the title track are streaming and downloadable, here.

Tracklisting:

"No Good To Anyone"

"Attacked By An Angel"

"Son Of Man"

"Burn In Hell"

"You're All Gonna Die"

"Orland"

"Cocobolo"

"Agate"

"Callie"

"OJ Kush"

"Mercy"

"Born In Blood"

"Mexico"

"Rockets And Dreams"

"You're All Gonna Die":

"No Good To Anyone":

No Good To Anyone will see release in direct conjunction with a major US tour supporting the album. Beginning February 26 in Portland, Maine, the tour will rip through nearly forty cities across the country including dates with The Obsessed, Child Bite, -16-, and others through April 5. See all confirmed dates below and watch for updates with additional North American and European tour dates to be posted in the weeks ahead.

Tour dates:

February

26 - Geno's - Portland, ME

27 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

28 - Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

29 - Meatlocker - Montclair, NJ

March

1 - Café 611 - Frederick, MD

2 - Howard's Club H - Bowling Green, OH

3 - Northside Yacht Club - Cincinnati, OH

4 - Growler's - Memphis, TN

5 - Ziggy's - Chattanooga, TN

6 - Reggies 42nd Street Tavern - Wilmington, NC

7 - Little Harpeth Brewing - Nashville, TN

8 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

9 - Poor Boys - New Orleans, LA

11 - Bears - Shreveport, LA

12 - Reptilez - San Antonio, TX

13 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

14 - Ridglea Room - Fort Worth, TX

15 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

17 - Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

20 - Holy Diver - Los Angeles, CA

21 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

22 - Oakland Metro Operahouse - Oakland, CA

24 - Funhouse - Seattle, WA

27 - Ernie November - Cheyenne, WY

28 - Zodiac - Colorado Springs, CO

29 - Streets - Denver, CO

30 - Vaudeville Mews - Des Moines, IA

31 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

April

1 - Live Wire - Chicago, IL

2 - Black Circle Brewing - Indianapolis, IN

3 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

4 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

5 - Jewel - Manchester, NH

with The Obsessed 2/27-3/08

with Child Bite 3/09-4/05

with -16- 3/17-3/23

(Photo - Nathaniel Shannon)