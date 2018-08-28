TODAY IS THE DAY - The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself Documentary Available Now; New Video Clip Streaming

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself, the powerful documentary about Today Is The Day's Steve Austin, sees its official release through global entertainment distribution operation Gravitas Ventures on all digital platforms as well as DVD and Blu-ray today, August 28th. A new clip from the film can be seen below.

Directed and filmed by Anthony Short, The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself is not your typical music documentary, but rather a film that focuses on the story of the iconic Steve Austin himself, and what it means to express yourself on an existential level no matter what the cost. The trailer for this film on YouTube had over twenty-thousand hits within three months of being posted and has received a wide array of awards through its screenings at various international film festivals over the past year.

Steve Austin offers, "Surround yourself with people you love. The struggle is real. You can never give in if you truly believe in what you are doing. I hope this film reaches out to everyone who is following their dreams."

The film's director Anthony Short humbly offers, "After three long years, I'm happy this film is finally getting released. I'm thankful for all the people standing by us during this process."

The Man Who Loves To Hurt Himself is out now via Gravitas Ventures on Blu-ray, DVD, and across all video on demand and digital platforms. Find the film at iTunes here, at Target on DVD here and Blu-ray here, and at Barnes & Noble on DVD here and Blu-ray here.

Steve Austin, whose noise-laden, experimental and fiercely aggressive musical output over two decades has served as testimony, touched hearts and myriad troubled lives. Not many people can say they have so fully dedicated themselves to what they love and believe as Steve Austin has. To many, he defines the word "legend." The loose but subdued methodical subtlety of the movie stands in sharp contrast to an artist known in the worldwide underground of extreme music for abrasive, loud, chaotic spectacle and neo-violent imagery through a slow, brooding and emotional ninety-three minutes that covers a year of conversations and ride-a-longs with the casual aesthetic of natural conversation supported by raw grainy fan shot footage, old pictures, personal home videos, career spanning amulets, in a self-examination of the psyche of a modern-day "madman" and "master."

Ride along as Austin's first-person account brings balance to these opposing forces, reckoning and stretching himself from the drive to create his musical vision, engaging and performing intense shows around the world, to being home with his wife and children. How one near-death experience led him to connect with the love of his life and begin the transition, fulfilling his destiny as a loving family man while completing his mission to bring relief his followers, and overcome being the man who loves to hurt himself.