TODD KERNS Announces Borrowing Trouble 4th Anniversary Show

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric, Original Sin) will be celebrating in style August 11th at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada as not only will it be the 4th anniversary party of his Borrowing Trouble solo album, but also the kick-off to his first ever acoustic tour. For tickets, visit this location.

Check out a video announcement from Todd:

"On August 11th we're gonna party like it's... 2013," says Todd. "It's the 4-year anniversary party celebrating the release of my Borrowing Trouble album. Borrowing Trouble will be performed in its entirety for the FIRST TIME EVER plus a whole lot more.

Geoff Grayson and his Flat Earth Committee will be there, as well as the back at 100% after his detached retina Joshua Alan, plus my new favorite performer Anthony Serrano. I'm gonna be inviting a lot of my food friends to come play with me, plus I'll be playing never performed music from the forthcoming Borrowing Trouble II (actual title still under wraps).

There is a finite amount of time available in 2017 before I get whisked away to the 'next chapter', so I plan on playing as much as possible for y'all. See you there!"

Although the complete routing of Todd's 2017 acoustic tour has not yet been revealed, he has confirmed a show on August 30th in Boulder, Colorado at The Laughing Goat Coffee House.

Official lyric video for "The Devil In Me" from Borrowing Trouble: