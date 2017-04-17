TODD KERNS - Charity Concert, Solo Show Dates Confirmed

Having just wrapped up The Age Of Electric's highly successful cross-Canada reunion tour, Todd Kerns - also known as a member of Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - has his sights set on a pair of intimate, acoustic shows. Details are as follows:

Up first on May 8th at The Basement in Nashville, TN is a charity event benefiting People For Animals; get your tickets here.

Following that is a not to be missed gig on May 19th at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles, CA; get your tickets at this location.

A teaser video of a new, as yet untitled acoustic song by Todd Kerns can be enjoyed below: