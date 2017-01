Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric, Sin City Sinners), has uploaded a brand new video of himself covering "Bohemian Like You" by The Dandy Warhols.

Prior to Todd embarking upon a cross Canada tour with The Age Of Electric - dates TBA - he will rock Los Angeles, California with a very special solo show at Genghis Cohen on February 3rd..