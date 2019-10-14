TODD KERNS Demos Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass In New Gibson Video

While growing up in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Todd Kerns fell in love with hard rock and heavy metal. With the encouragement of his father, he would go on to learn both bass and guitar.

In 1989 he formed band The Age Of Electric and would go on to play with Static In Stereo, Faster Pussycat and Sin City Sinners. But it was in 2010 when he received a phone call to jam with a close friend that would eventually see him travel the world alongside one of rock's most iconic guitarists - Slash.

Todd recently stopped by the Gibson Showroom in Los Angeles, CA to check out the brand new Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass from Gibson’s new “Modern Collection.”

The Les Paul Junior Tribute DC Bass is a tribute to the historic Gibson EB-0 bass from the late '50s, but with modern features. Not just for smaller players, the short scale length is actually chosen by many for its strong fundamental tone and sits perfectly in a track when recording.

The mahogany double cutaway body and maple neck with rosewood fingerboard balances perfectly when playing either sitting or strapped on. It's equipped with a single expanded range LP BassBucker pickup with single volume and tone controls for simplicity. The volume pot has a push-pull feature to coil tap the pickup scooping the mids for further tone shaping possibilities. For additional details, click here.

In other news, on December 12th, Todd Kerns will host an Acoustic & In Conversation gig at Railway Stage & Beer Café in Vancouver, British Columbia. Tickets are available now at this location.