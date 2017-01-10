TODD KERNS - Friday's Vegas Show Rescheduled Due To Medical Procedure

Todd Dammit and the Anti-Stars, led by Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric, Sin City Sinners) were supposed to play Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada this Friday, January 13th. Unfortunately that show has now been rescheduled, as explained by Todd himself in the statement below.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am forced to announce that the January 13th Todd Dammit and the Anti-Stars has to be rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances. Six years ago my right eye was completely reconstructed due to a detached retina. Now it seems it is my left eye's turn. Though not nearly as serious a procedure this time, thankfully, it is serious enough to keep me off stage this coming Friday none the less.

It breaks my heart having to cancel. If you know me you know that is so not my nature but I have to take the doctor's orders pretty seriously.

I promise to make it all up to you. The February 10th show was to be my last Vegas appearance 'til spring due to The Age Of Electric Canadian March / April tour but I am going to make a Saint Patrick's day show happen in March at Vamp'd to make up for missing January 13th.

I cannot apologize enough for letting you down. The stage is my happy place so you can only imagine how brokenhearted I am about not being able to be there with you.

See you (and hopefully actually SEE you) soon!

The biggest love

Your loyal and humble servant

Todd Dammit"

To tide you over, BraveWords has unearthed a 30-minute video of Todd Kerns performing live at Steve's Music in Toronto, ON back in September 2016. Songs aired include: "It's Not You It's Me", "Aphrodisiac Smile", and "The Devil In Me".

On February 3rd, Todd will perform an acoustic solo set in Los Angeles, California at Genghis Cohen.

The Age Of Electric has issued a lyric video for the song "Keys", which will appear on their new four-song EP, scheduled for release on February 17th, 2017 via We Are Busy Bodies.

And finally, The Age Of Electric is "reissuing Make A Pest A Pet on vinyl to celebrate its 20th anniversary. It will be out on February 17th, 2017 as a double LP. The double LP will feature four unreleased songs recorded during the same sessions as the album. Pre-order the LP here. There are only 1,000 copies of the double LP available and they come in two colour options."