TODD KERNS Goes Live - "No Lights, No Screens, No Pyro"

Proud Canadian and current Vegas resident Todd Kerns (The Age Of Electric, Static In Stereo, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) will hold a Facebook Live session from his living room on Thursday, April 30th at 11:30am PST.

"I’m gonna be singing songs Thursday morning on Facebook Live," says Kerns. "I’m doing it in the morning so my Euro friends will still be awake to party with us. Just gonna be me on the couch. No lights. No screens. No pyro. No microphones even. Maybe I can borrow Eddie from Iron Maiden for the encore as I ride out on Rob Halford’s Harley. Fingers crossed. Make your requests here. You know what I do. Doesn’t mean I can get to em all but I’ll do my best. Looking forward to it."