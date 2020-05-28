TODD KERNS - Guitar Video #1 - 1982 Gibson Les Paul Custom “Jonesy”

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) sits down to talk about one of his oldest friends, his 1982 Les Paul Custom Guitar that has travelled the world with him, survived breakups, different bands, relocations, and major life changes.

See Todd playing “Jonesy” live at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada as he fronts Original Sin, during their cover of "Ah! Leah" (originally by Donnie Iris) on June 16, 2017.