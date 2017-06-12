TODD KERNS, JOHNNY SOLINGER Join Raiding The Rock Vault

Raiding The Rock Vault brings the history of rock ‘n’ roll to life, featuring classic anthems by the biggest acts in music including: The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, Free, Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, Boston, Kansas, U2, Aerosmith, Van Halen, AC/DC, Pat Benatar, Foreigner, Heart, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake, Supertramp and many more.



Raiding The Rock Vault was voted as readers’ choice for “Best Musical” (2014, 2015) and “Best Tribute Show” (2016) in Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Best of Las Vegas Awards and has consistently been ranked the No. 1 performance in Las Vegas on TripAdvisor. Raiding The Rock Vault tells the story of classic rock from the 1960s to the 1980s and is performed by members of some of the greatest rock bands in history.

Two new additions to the cast have just been announced. Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric, Original Sin) will perform with Raiding The Rock Vault from June 17th to June 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada at Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and again from July 6th to July 22nd in Branson, Missouri at The Starlite Theatre.

Also joining Raiding The Rock Vault is former Skid Row singer and solo country artist Johnny Solinger, who will perform with RTRV from July 6th to July 22nd in Branson, Missouri at The Starlite Theatre.

