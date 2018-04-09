TODD KERNS, JOHNNY SOLINGER Return To Raiding The Rock Vault

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, The Age Of Electric) and Johnny Solinger (Skid Row) will both return to Branson, Missouri for another very limited run at The Starlight Theatre with Raiding The Rock Vault. The engagement will be held May 16th, 17th, 18th, and 19th.

Raiding The Rock Vault is “The Story of Classic Rock,” comprised of members from some of the greatest rock bands in history. Winner of the Branson Show Award for Best Limited Engagement Show of 2017 and Voted Best of Las Vegas four years in a row; Raiding The Rock Vault is top rated on Trip Advisor in Las Vegas.

Narrated, sung and acted along with compelling imagery including historical footage, Raiding The Rock Vault transports the audience back to a magical musical journey from 1960 to 1990, with classic anthems from The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Eagles, Queen, AC/DC, Deep Purple, Van Halen, Journey, Heart, Free, Aerosmith and more, truly boasting “The Greatest Set List Ever.”

Band Lineup:

Andrew Freeman - lead vocals (The Offspring, Last In Line)

Todd Kerns - lead vocals (Slash, The Age Of Electric)

Johnny Solinger - lead vocals (Skid Row)

Megan Rüger - lead vocals (The Voice)

Rowan Robertson - guitar (Dio, Lynch Mob)

Jason Boyleston - guitar (Paul Rodgers Band)

Phil Soussan - bass (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol)

Matt Starr - drums (Mr. Big)

Walter Ino - keyboards (Survivor)

Performers subject to change without notice. Visit Raiding The Rock Vault on Facebook for further details.