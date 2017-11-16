TODD KERNS - Live At The B-Side Lounge Toronto DVD - Artwork, Tracklisting Unveiled

In December, Todd Kerns (The Age Of Electric, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators) will release his first ever live DVD, Live At The B-Side Lounge Toronto.

This intimate, acoustic performance was filmed September 29th, 2017, and can only be purchased via Pledge Music. Once the first printing of this DVD is sold out, that's it; there will not be a second printing. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"It's Not You, It's Me"

"My True Love"

"The Devil In Me"

"Haunted"

"So Close So Far"

"Numb"

"Indian Summer"

"Broken Record"

"Heathrow 4AM"

"Always Been You"

"Obvious"

"You Can Always Go Home"

Bonus Track: "You Can Always Go Home" with Richard Fairthrone and Sarah Davidson-Gurney

Christmas is coming early! December 17th, 2017. Twelve days after Todd Kerns’ birthday, and eighteen days before the man in the big red suit, we get the best Christmas present ever.



Not only do we get an awesome acoustic show at LA’s famous Viper Room, but we also get a party to beat all parties with the release of Todd Kerns’ Live DVD!



How can you pack in more amazement in one night? How about VIP treatment and the best VIP gifts to date! Hang out with Todd, take pictures… shoot the shiitake… all at one of the most famous joints still running in Los Angeles. Get your tickets now at this location.



