TODD KERNS Streams Solo Set From Vegas For Bluesfest Windsor

July 12, 2020, an hour ago

On July 11th, Canadian born singer / songwriter Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric, Static In Stereo) performed an acoustic show for Bluesfest Windsor, which is based in Windsor, Ontario, directly across the river from Detroit, Michigan.

Setlist:

"Ugly"
"It’s Not You It’s Me"
"Before My Time"
"The Devil In Me"
"The Maker" (Daniel Lanois cover)
"Indian Summer"
"Nothing Personal"
"Untitled"
"Grace, Too" (Tragically Hip cover)
"Enya"
"Ariana Incomplete"
"Never Enough For You"
"Remote Control"

 

 



