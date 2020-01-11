TODD KERNS Talks RAIDING THE ROCK VAULT - "I Love Doing It Cause It's Actually Pretty Challenging"

Tonight, January 11, 2020 marks the debut performance of Raiding The Rock Vault at their new home, 172 Music Club, located inside the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Voted "Best of Las Vegas" 6 Years in a Row and top ranked on Trip Advisor, Raiding The Rock Vault is the ultimate Rock and Roll party with the hits of Classic Rock performed by rockstars from bands like Heart, Bon Jovi, Bad Company, Quiet Riot, Survivor, Slaughter, Dio and more - including Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legends that you can meet in person!

Yesterday, January 10, RTRV members Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque), Blas Elias (Slaughter, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Paul Shortino (Rough Cutt, Quiet Riot), and Michael T. Ross (Lita Ford, Hardline) appeared on Las Vegas Morning Blend on KTNV Channel 13 Action News to promote tonight's milestone show.

Raiding the Rock Vault performs weekly Saturday through Wednesday at 7:30pm throughout the year. Further details, including ticket info, can be found at RaidingTheRockVault.com.

And for those curious about the name of RTRV's new home, 172 Music Club:

"When volcanoes erupt, they make a loud noise. No explosion has ever matched the one that occurred in 1883 on the island of Krakatoa. The volcanic eruption there registered the loudest sound ever recorded on the planet.

The sound was so incredibly loud that it circled the earth four times and registered 172 on the decibel scale, which was recorded over 100 miles away.

Our goal? To become the loudest eruption to re-define the music scene since Krakatoa."