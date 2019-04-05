TODD KERNS Talks Touring With SLASH, Upcoming ORIGINAL SIN Show On The Morning Blend

Earlier today, Friday April 5th, Todd Kerns made a special guest appearance on The Morning Blend on KTNV Channel 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the clip below, Kerns speaks about touring with Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, as well as playing with Original Sin while he's home in Vegas.

On April 12th - Original Sin featuring Todd Kerns, Brent Muscat, Michael Doc Ellis, and Rob Cournoyer - will be back at Count’s Vamp’d in Las Vegas, NV for a special one-off show.

Taking the stage ahead of Original Sin will be special guests Vigil Of War and Anthony Serrano.

A limited number of VIP tickets, which include a photo with Todd and the band, a VIP gift, and a private sound check, are available while quantities last at this location.