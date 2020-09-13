TODD KERNS Talks Working With SLASH, TOQUE, And BRUCE KULICK On 80’s Glam Metalcast (Audio)

On the latest episode of the 80’s Glam Metalcast, Todd Kerns discusses the bands and projects he is involved with, including Slash, Toque, and the Bruce Kulick Band. There is also a KISS roundtable discussion contemplating what if Ace Frehley had been invited back into KISS in 1987.

On what he’s been working on during the pandemic

Todd: "I've went into a mode of writing and recording with multiple projects. It's kept me busy and really satisfied. I've always been chipping away at a solo album. One of my side bands Toque (which started as a cover band of songs by Canadian artists) is working on an album of originals. Slash and I have been getting together, and Bruce Kulick and I have been knocking heads. So it's number of different projects that are going on at once."

On how the Bruce Kulick Band gig came about

Todd: "I've known Brent Fitz for a long time, who also played in Union with Bruce. Brent has always been a big champion of mine, recommending me for different gigs. Bruce was getting ready to put out his third solo album and all we got together. There was an episode of Gene Simmons Family Jewels actually, where we all played for the CD release party. Nick Simmons got up and sang the song from the album he's on with us and all the KISS guys were there. It was a big night. Then, a week or two later Brent and I are playing in Slash's band. Then the years went by and we were initially approached by the Kulick Brothers for KISS Kruise 7. Then we did some more were we added Zach Thrones from Corey Taylor's solo band. The KISS Kruise has been instrumental in bringing us all back together. KISS was always a massive deal to me. I actually saw the Animalize Tour when Bruce was in the band. So all these years later from seeing him play in a hockey arena, to be playing on stage with him isn't lost on me. I'm a big Rock N Roll enthusiast."

On the direction of the original Bruce Kulick Band material

Todd: "It would be really weird if we made a reggae album, wouldn't it! It sorta comes from the top down. Bruce has to lead the fight. The riffs have to come from him and we can build around them. His signature is so big on all the KISS records he's on. Especially on Carnival and Revenge when they were playing really hard and let go of the radio rock chains. That's kinda the realm we try to live in as far as coming up with original ideas. We're all big fans of the whole catalog though. Since Bruce was the guitar player in KISS, he should dictate how it should sound and where it should go. It should be a big rock record as far as I'm concerned."

"Here is our unplugged version of the Streetheart hit, 'What Kind Of Love Is This', to commemorate the day we lost Kenny Shields (lead singer for Streetheart) three years ago," says all-Canadian cover band Toque, in a recent social media post.

Toque is comprised of Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz (who both play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators), along with Cory Churko, and Shane Gaalaas.

Toque initially covered "What Kind Of Love Is This" by Streetheart on their second CD, Never Enough, originally issued in 2019. Visit toquerocks.ca to learn more.