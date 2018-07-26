TODD KERNS To Receive Star On BC Walk Of Fame

Born in Lanigan, Saskatchewan, and currently living in Las Vegas, Nevada, multi-talented vocalist / guitarist / bassist / songwriter Todd Kerns (The Age Of Electric, Static In Stereo, Sin City Sinners, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators) is being honoured with his own star along the Walk Of Fame on Granville Street in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Additional accolades include a star on the StarWall Gallery in the upper lobby of the historic Orpheum Theatre, also located on Gravnille Street in Vancouver, BC.

Kerns is one of six new StarWalk inductees who, according to The Vancouver Sun, are people that have enhanced the province’s cultural profile both at home and globally.

"This is such a big deal to me," says Kerns. "Getting a star on Granville Street in Vancouver is one of the biggest achievements of my life. We will be having a huge party in October in Vancouver to celebrate. Stand by for more Info on that."

Todd's newest work can be heard in the song "Driving Rain", which will appear on Living The Dream, the new album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, due September 21st via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records.

"Driving Rain" static video:

Living The Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his bandmates Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass & vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar & vocals). The band has launched a physical pre-order for a variety of bundles for Living The Dream. View them now at this location.

Pre-order trailer:

The band has also unveiled the album cover art and tracklisting for Living The Dream. The artwork was created by renowned visual artist Ron English.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"

For Living The Dream, Slash and his band re-teamed with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus) on the powerful 12 song collection. The band’s previous albums World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love, debuted in the Top Ten on 12 charts globally, spawned three #1 hit singles at US Rock Radio and earned worldwide praise garnering Slash some of the best critical acclaim of his career.

The group’s North American headlining tour begins September 13th in Los Angeles visiting 20 major cities including New York, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, DC (Silver Spring, MD), Chicago (New Buffalo, MI), Austin, Houston, and more before ending October 14th in Sacramento (all dates below).

September

13 - The Whiskey A Go Go - Los Angeles, CA

15 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

16 - Kaaboo Del Mar - Del Mar, CA

18 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, CA

19 - Fillmore - Denver, CO

21 - Paradise Cove Margaritaville - Tulsa, OK

22 - Winstar - Thackerville, OK

24 - Stubbs - Austin, TX

26 - House Of Blues - Houston, TX

28 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

29 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

October

1 - Wellmont Theatre - Montclair, NJ

2 - Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

4 - Casino Rama - Rama, ON

5 - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport - New York, NY

6 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT

9 - Paramount - Huntington, NY

10 - Electric Factory - Philadelphia, PA

11 - House Of Blues - Boston, MA

14 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA