TODD KERNS Unboxes JIMMY WEBB Tribute Bass In New Video

"Unboxing my signature Anti-Star bass by my fam Prestige Guitars. This is the very special tribute bass built for the memory of my dearly departed friend Jimmy Webb," says Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kenendy And The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric).

"It only became a memorial tribute after his passing. It was my intention to take it on tour, play it on stage and then hand it to Jimmy to display in his store, I Need More, in the Lower East Side of New York City, or wherever he wanted but fate had other plans. Life has a funny way of not being too concerned about our plans."

"I’m very excited to play this Jimmy pink bass on stage in his memory. He’ll be with me on the stages of the world. He is dearly missed. Thank you to Mike, Chris and the rest of the gang at Prestige Guitars. This means a lot to me. Very excited for the future. Who knows what madness we could come up with." (Vid by Mo$)

New York punk style icon Jimmy Webb passed away April 15, 2020 at the age of 62. Webb’s friend Heart Montalbano confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, adding that the cause of death was cancer.

Jimmy Webb was the iconic manager and buyer from famed New York clothing store Trash And Vaudeville, who later opened his own shop named I Need More. While not a musician himself, Webb counted rock royalty like Iggy Pop, Duff McKagan, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry as customers and friends.