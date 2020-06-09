TODD LA TORRE Celebrates Eight Years In QUEENSRŸCHE - "It Has Been And Continues To Be Amazing"

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has checked in with the following message:

"Eight years ago I was fortunate enough to join Queensrÿche. It has been and continues to be amazing. It isn't easy to rebuild a band and brand with such a legacy, but because of you, this band been able to grow with continued success. My words can never thank the guys enough, I just give my best efforts for them and you all.

Additionally, on behalf of myself and the band, thank you all so much for embracing this chapter of the Queensrÿche."

Queensrÿche have released a lyric video for "Portrait". The track is off their most recent full-length album, The Verdict, which came out March 2019 via Century Media Records.

"'Portrait' is a reflective song about relationship struggles. The ups and downs of loving someone and trying to make the relationship work. There is hope and despair throughout the song as with most relationships," states LaTorre about the track.