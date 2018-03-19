TODD RUNDGREN'S UTOPIA - Keyboardist RALPH SCHUCKETT Unable To Tour, Replacement Sought

Due to unexpected health issues, unfortunately keyboardist Ralph Schuckett will be unable to tour with Todd Rundgren's Utopia this spring.

"While discussing a replacement keyboardist, it occurred to us that there may be someone out there who already knows the music and vocal parts and would like an opportunity to tour with us," states the band. "So if you think you could fill those big shoes, we invite you to submit an audio and/or video sample to us."

"We are on a very fast track, so the decision will be made this week. Band rehearsals begin in two weeks, so you won’t have a lot of time to learn the set. If you still want to try out, send your submissions (mp3s or links) to info@panacea-ent.com. If audio-only, a photo would be nice but not required. Good luck!"

Todd Rundgren's Utopia North American reunion tour begins on April 18th and ends on June 5th (tour dates below). Tickets and more information are available at Live Nation, Ticketmaster and all Ticketmaster outlets.

April

18 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Pac

22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

25 - Broward, FL, - Broward Pac

27 - St Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

29 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater

May

1 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater

2 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

3 - New York, NY - Town Hall

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theater

6 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater

7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

9 - St Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House

10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater

12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

13 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

16 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

19 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live

20 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live

22 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

24 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at The Hard Rock

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

June

1 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

2 - Portland, OR - Revolution Theater

4 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater

5 - Riverside, CA - Fox Pac

(Photo by Danny O'Connor)