TODD RUNDGREN'S UTOPIA - Keyboardist RALPH SCHUCKETT Unable To Tour, Replacement Sought
March 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Due to unexpected health issues, unfortunately keyboardist Ralph Schuckett will be unable to tour with Todd Rundgren's Utopia this spring.
"While discussing a replacement keyboardist, it occurred to us that there may be someone out there who already knows the music and vocal parts and would like an opportunity to tour with us," states the band. "So if you think you could fill those big shoes, we invite you to submit an audio and/or video sample to us."
"We are on a very fast track, so the decision will be made this week. Band rehearsals begin in two weeks, so you won’t have a lot of time to learn the set. If you still want to try out, send your submissions (mp3s or links) to info@panacea-ent.com. If audio-only, a photo would be nice but not required. Good luck!"
Todd Rundgren's Utopia North American reunion tour begins on April 18th and ends on June 5th (tour dates below). Tickets and more information are available at Live Nation, Ticketmaster and all Ticketmaster outlets.
April
18 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak
20 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Pac
22 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
25 - Broward, FL, - Broward Pac
27 - St Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
29 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater
May
1 - Huntington, NY - Paramount Theater
2 - Washington DC - Warner Theater
3 - New York, NY - Town Hall
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Tower Theater
6 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theater
7 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
9 - St Louis, MO - Peabody Opera House
10 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater
12 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
13 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theater
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
16 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
19 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live
20 - Cleveland, OH - Hard Rock Live
22 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater
24 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at The Hard Rock
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theater
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
30 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
June
1 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
2 - Portland, OR - Revolution Theater
4 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater
5 - Riverside, CA - Fox Pac
(Photo by Danny O'Connor)