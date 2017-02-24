TOKYO MOTOR FIST Featuring DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER Members Launch Music Video For “Picking Up The Pieces”

Tokyo Motor First, featuring Danger Danger singer Ted Poley and guitarist/producer Steve Brown of Trixter, have released a video for “Picking Up The Pieces”, the lead track from their self-titled album, out now. Watch the new video below.

Tokyo Motor Fist tracklisting:

“Pickin' Up The Pieces”

“Love Me Insane”

“Shameless”

“Love”

“Black And Blue”

“You're My Revolution”

“Don't Let Me Go”

“Put Me To Shame”

“Done To Me”

“Get You Off My Mind”

“Fallin' Apart”

“Pickin' Up The Pieces” video:

“Love”:

“Put Me To Shame”:

“Shameless”:

“Love Me Insane”:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):

Tokyo Motor Fist lineup:

Ted Poley - Vocals

Steve Brown - Guitars, Vocals

Greg Smith - Bass Guitar

Chuck Burgi - Drums