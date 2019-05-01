TOKYO MOTOR FIST Featuring DANGER DANGER, TRIXTER Members Re-Sign With Frontiers Music Srl; Sophomore Album Due In 2020

Tokyo Motor Fist, the band featuring Danger Danger vocalist Ted Poley and Trixter guitarist Steve Brown, have announced that they have signed with Frontiers Music Srl for a follow-up album to their 2017 self-titled debut. The release is expected sometime in 2020.

Guitarist and producer Steve Brown says, “Rejoice FISTonians worldwide! My lion’s of the melodic rock world, Tokyo Motor Fist, have re-signed with the legendary Frontiers and are about to begin recording our second album! After the overwhelming success of our debut, Ted, Chuck, Greg, and I are more than ready and roaring to unleash a new TMF album."

"I am so excited to start production on the second TMF album! I was super happy with the success of the first album and I can't wait to start recording the follow up! Time to show the world that TMF is a real band, not just a "one off" project! See us LIVE on the road in 2020," adds vocalist Ted Poley.

"Since hearing the news just a few days ago that Tokyo Motor Fist will be doing a second album for our friends at Frontier Records, I have been pumped beyond words! Well...one word does come to mind... JOY!!!! TMF is one of the coolest bands and most fun projects I’ve ever been involved with. Since it’s inception, TMF has fulfilled a lifetime goal of mine which was to be in a great band playing great music where everyone not only gets along, but truly respects and cares for each other, a-a-a-and is awesome at their craft! For me the sky is the limit with what TMF will achieve in the future. With the vision and multi-talents of Steve Brown again at the helm, the powerhouse vocals of Ted Poley, the thunderous bass of Greg Smith caressing my drumming and the support of Frontiers, we are poised to rock the world with the follow-up to our debut album. It’s gonna be wicked good!!" enthuses drummer Chuck Burgi.

Bassist Greg Smith adds, "Words can’t express how excited I am to do another album with my brothers in TMF! As much fun as it was doing the debut album, the fact that we actually got to play these songs in front of audiences proved to me what I knew in my heart: this was not just a one off deal and the material would resonate with audiences at our live performances. I’m very much looking forward to the recording process and even more excited to play the new tunes in front of fans after it is released! Feel The Fist!"

The band's self-titled debut is available now to buy or stream. See the music video for "Picking Up The Pieces" from the band's debut below. The video will transport you back to the glory days of watching MTV during the '80s, patiently waiting for your favorite hard rock videos to come on!

You don't need to be a die-hard '80s metal fan to know that the fruits of an artistic alliance between Danger Danger singer Ted Poley and guitarist/producer Steve Brown of Trixter is going to make melodic rock fans rejoice! Indeed, Tokyo Motor Fist is exactly what you would expect: catchy and uplifting hard rock, the way it should be. You want big - we mean, BIG - hooks? You got 'em. What about major guitar riffs? Of course there's plenty of those. Killer rhythm section? Well, with Greg Smith (Ted Nugent, Rainbow, Alice Cooper) and Chuck Burgi (Rainbow, Blue Öyster Cult, Joe Lynn Turner) you simply can't go wrong.