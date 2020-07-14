TOKYO MOTOR FIST Guitarist STEVE BROWN Discusses Lions Album, TRIXTER, And More On Iron City Rocks Podcast

Episode #441 of the Iron City Rocks Podcast welcomes guitarist/vocalist Steve Brown of Tokyo Motor Fist and Trixter.

"Steve talks to us about Tokyo Motor Fist’s new album, Lions, which is available now on Frontier Records. Steve talks about how the sophomore album from TMF came together, the creative process, promoting a new release in these challenging times, and even some hints to some relics from Trixter."

Tokyo Motor Fist’s sophomore album, Lions, was released on July 10. Written and produced by Steve Brown, Lions was mixed by Bruno Ravel (Danger Danger, The Defiants) and mixed by Maor Applebaum (Faith No More, Yes, Dokken).

Tracklisting:

"Youngblood"

"Monster In Me"

"Around Midnight"

"Mean It"

"Lions"

"Decadence On 10th Street"

"Dream Your Heart Out"

"Blow Your Mind"

"Sedona"

"Look Into Me"

"Winner Takes All"

"Mean It":

"Around Midnight" video:

"Youngblood" video:

Lineup:

Ted Poley - Vocals

Steve Brown - Guitar,Vocals & Keyboards

Chuck Burgi - Drums

Greg Smith - Bass & Vocals