TOLEDO STEEL – Dissonance Productions To Release Collection Of Early Recordings

Southampton’s Toledo Steel have been conquering stages across the UK and Europe since 2011 with their own style of ‘80s influenced high energy heavy metal and have proved themselves to be one of the UK’s leading forces in the New Wave Of Traditional Heavy Metal.

"2013 and 2015 were important years for us as a band. They saw us record and release our first two EPs independently and make our mark in the growing scene of young heavy metal bands. Our self-titled three track debut captured the raw energy of a new band right out the gate, whilst the follow up Zero Hour was a more refined effort with the sound we envisaged from the start," says guitarist Tom Potter. "We wouldn’t be where we are now without these EPs and some of the songs are still in our live set today! Fast forward to 2020 and it’s great to have both EPs packaged up and released on a single disc, allowing these songs to reach new audiences," he adds.

The collection of early Toledo Steel recordings entitled The First Strike Of Steel will be released on May 15, 2020, via Dissonance Productions.

Preorders available here.