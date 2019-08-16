TOM G. WARRIOR Doesn't Approve Of METALLICA Performing CELTIC FROST's Music - "Why Don't They Leave Their Millionaire Fingers Off It?"

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Tom G. Warrior has especially strong words for Metallica, whom he criticizes for frontman James Hetfield’s interest in hunting. And though other members of the group have paid tribute to Celtic Frost, he hasn’t given them a warm reception.

Warrior was incensed earlier this year when Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo covered Celtic Frost’s “The Usurper” at a Swiss concert. “They butchered it, and it was humiliating,” he says. “Why don’t they leave their millionaire fingers off it? They’ve long lost the ability to play true metal in my opinion. Maybe I should go onstage and do a really miserable version of [Metallica’s] ‘Hit The Lights’ with, like, 200 mistakes to set the balance.”

But it’s Hetfield who gets most of Warrior’s ire. “This is completely personal, and I know probably the majority of your readers will not share this feeling, but even if they had done a fantastic job, I could puke all over it because I don’t support people who go hunting bears for a hobby,” he says. “I cannot respect a person like that, even if it’s a genius musician.”

