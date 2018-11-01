TOM G. WARRIOR To Return To Roadburn Festival 2019 To Perform CELTIC FROST/TRIPTYKON 'Requiem' In Full With Orchestral Accompaniment

Triptykon will return to Roadburn Festival in 2019 to perform the complete Celtic Frost/Triptykon three part Requiem, complete with orchestral accompaniment.

Says organizers: "Having previously performed at the festival in 2010 and 2014 with Triptykon, and taken on curatorship duties for the former (selecting bands such as Sarke and Thorr’s Hammer to perform); it’s our pleasure to welcome Tom G. Warrior back to Roadburn on Friday, April 12."

The first part of the three-part Requiem appeared on Celtic Frost‘s Into The Pandemonium, and was titled Rex Irae. The third part, titled Winter was brought to life on the Celtic Frost album Monotheist in 2006, and until now, the missing second part has remained incomplete.

Tom explains: “The intention to finish the full Requiem remained with me. I was going to do it one distant day with Triptykon, the group I formed to continue to pursue the path I began in Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. It was 2018, yet again 16 years after I last worked on the Requiem, when Walter Hoeijmakers, founder of the legendary Roadburn Festival and one of my most beloved friends, contacted me to propose Roadburn as the venue to perform, at long last, the finished Requiem.

"Walter and his team very kindly provided for the resources necessary for such a substantial undertaking, and so, at 54 by now, I found myself commencing work on the second and thus final part of the Requiem this year.

"The three parts of the Requiem will therefore be performed by Triptykon at Roadburn 2019, with full classical orchestration, congregated specifically for this occasion by Florian Magnus Maier, who is our esteemed classical collaborator and arranger in this project, and whose patience with me appears to be limitless. We feel very proud and deeply honoured to be joined in this endeavour by the renowned Dutch Metropole Orkest.”

Click here to read more from Tom about the history of the Requiem.

Celtic Frost/ Triptykon Requiem, as performed exclusively by Triptkyon and the Dutch Metropole Orkest (orchestra) at Roadburn 2019:

"Rex Irae" - Requiem, Chapter One: Overture – Fourth Incarnation

"Grave Eternal" - Requiem, Chapter Two: Transition

"Winter" - Requiem, Chapter Three: Finale – Ninth Incarnation

The Requiem will be performed with the world renowned, Grammy-award winning, Dutch Metropole Orkest.

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)