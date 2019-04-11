TOM GABRIEL WARRIOR's HELLHAMMER Tribute TRIUMPH OF DEATH Announce German Warm-Up Concerts

Triumph Of Death, Tom Gabriel Warrior's tribute to the group Hellhammer, intended to bring to the stage for the very first time a large part of the music Hellhammer recorded from 1982 to 1984, have announced that two warm-up club concerts in Germany have been added to the band's concert schedule for 2019. These two concerts, on June 19 and 20 in Frankfurt and Essen, will mark Triumph Of Death's stage debut, and thus finally the realization of an idea that has existed for many years.

Moreover, Triumph Of Death announce the group's definite lineup, reflecting a change necessary some time ago due to irresolvable scheduling conflicts.

Triumph Of Death lineup:

Mia Wallace (Abbath, Niryth, Kirlian Camera) - bass

Alessandro Comerio (Forgotten Tomb, The True Endless, Hiems) - drums

André Mathieu (Punish, Unlight) - guitar/vocals

Tom Gabriel Warrior (Hellhammer, Celtic Frost, Triptykon, Niryth) - voice/guitar

Tour dates:

June

19 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany (warm-up concert)

20 - Zeche Carl - Essen, Germany (warm-up concert)

21 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

23 - Kilkim Zaibu Festival - Varniai, Lithuania

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

8 - Party.San Festival - Obermehler-Schlotheim, Germany

9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

17 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, USA

Further concerts will be announced in due course.

In related news, Tom Gabriel Warrior’s Triptykon will be performing various shows throughout the year 2019, with a very special show coming up tomorrow, Friday, April 12, at the prestigious Roadburn Festival. This appearance will see Triptykon and Roadburn to collaborate in the completion of Celtic Frost's unfinished Requiem.

(Photo - Jozo Palkovits)