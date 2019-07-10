TOM GABRIEL WARRIOR's HELLHAMMER Tribute TRIUMPH OF DEATH Discuss Being Honest With Fans, Balance Between TRIPTYKON And CELTIC FROST; Video

Before going onstage at France’s Hellfest to introduce Triumph Of Death’s tribute to Hellhammer, Tom Gabriel Warrior and Mia Wallace took the time to introduce their project to Duke TV, and discuss the legacy of cult bands Hellhammer, Triptykon and Celtic Frost.

The interview includes the following segments:

0:33 - Being honest to the fans and not using Hellhammer name

1:22 - Working on Triumph Of Death

2:14 - Balance between Triptykon and Celtic Frost

3:13 - Hellhammer legacy

3:59 - Mia Wallace performing with Abbath and Triumph Of Death

Triumph Of Death lineup:

Mia Wallace (Abbath, Niryth, Kirlian Camera) - bass

Alessandro Comerio (Forgotten Tomb, The True Endless, Hiems) - drums

André Mathieu (Punish, Unlight) - guitar/vocals

Tom Gabriel Warrior (Hellhammer, Celtic Frost, Triptykon, Niryth) - voice/guitar

Tour dates:

August

1 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

8 - Party.San Festival - Obermehler-Schlotheim, Germany

9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

17 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, USA

Further concerts will be announced in due course.