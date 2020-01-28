TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND Release "Hype" Music Video
January 28, 2020, 20 minutes ago
Tom Keifer and #keiferband have released a compelling, high energy music video for “Hype”, the raucous, heavy, second single to be released to Rock radio from the band's Rise album. The song and video speak directly to life in our current culture.
“"Hype' reflects the over stimulation, endless information and clever deception that we are bombarded with in today’s society,” explains Keifer. “Computers, devices, Internet, news, social media, politics, television… all coming at us from every angle around the clock. It’s becoming harder and harder to separate reality from illusion. The song and video mirror the world of overload we are all living in and its exhaustive effect. Not all aspects of the information age are bad or even new, for that matter, but the sum of it all, amplified though today’s technology, at times can really make us feel like… 'All in overload about to blow the height of a new low - Scream like hell drown out all this hype.’”
In continuation of the Rise tour, Tom Keifer and #keiferband will bring their high energy rock show overseas for a few weeks of headlining concerts and festival appearances starting July 17, in Buckley, England. Fans can expect to hear songs from both of his solo albums, along with all of the Cinderella classics.
July
17 - Buckley, England - Tivoli
18 - Kent, England - Ramblin’ Man Fair
19 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
21 - Bilston, England - The Robin 2
22 - Essen, Germany - Turock
23 - Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger’s Open Air
25 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
26 - Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival
27 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
31 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival
August
2 - Rottenburg, Germany - Rock Of Ages
3 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs