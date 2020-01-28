TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND Release "Hype" Music Video

Tom Keifer and #keiferband have released a compelling, high energy music video for “Hype”, the raucous, heavy, second single to be released to Rock radio from the band's Rise album. The song and video speak directly to life in our current culture.

“"Hype' reflects the over stimulation, endless information and clever deception that we are bombarded with in today’s society,” explains Keifer. “Computers, devices, Internet, news, social media, politics, television… all coming at us from every angle around the clock. It’s becoming harder and harder to separate reality from illusion. The song and video mirror the world of overload we are all living in and its exhaustive effect. Not all aspects of the information age are bad or even new, for that matter, but the sum of it all, amplified though today’s technology, at times can really make us feel like… 'All in overload about to blow the height of a new low - Scream like hell drown out all this hype.’”

In continuation of the Rise tour, Tom Keifer and #keiferband will bring their high energy rock show overseas for a few weeks of headlining concerts and festival appearances starting July 17, in Buckley, England. Fans can expect to hear songs from both of his solo albums, along with all of the Cinderella classics.

July

17 - Buckley, England - Tivoli

18 - Kent, England - Ramblin’ Man Fair

19 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

21 - Bilston, England - The Robin 2

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

23 - Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger’s Open Air

25 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar

26 - Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival

27 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

31 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival

August

2 - Rottenburg, Germany - Rock Of Ages

3 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs