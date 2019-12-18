TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND To Perform CINDERELLA Classics On UK/European Tour Next Summer

In continuation of the Rise tour, former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer and #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers - will bring their high energy rock show overseas for a few weeks of headlining concerts and festival appearances starting July 17, in Buckley, England. Fans can expect to hear songs from both of his solo albums, along with all of the Cinderella classics.

Check out Tom Keifer and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops, and stay tuned for news about 2020 US tour dates. which will be announced in the coming weeks.

July

17 - Buckley, England - Tivoli

18 - Kent, England - Ramblin’ Man Fair

19 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

21 - Bilston, England - The Robin 2

22 - Essen, Germany - Turock

23 - Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger’s Open Air

25 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar

26 - Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival

27 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms

29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air

30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

31 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival

August

2 - Rottenburg, Germany - Rock Of Ages

3 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs

(Photo - Tammy Vega)