TOM KEIFER And #KEIFERBAND To Perform CINDERELLA Classics On UK/European Tour Next Summer
December 18, 2019, an hour ago
In continuation of the Rise tour, former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer and #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers - will bring their high energy rock show overseas for a few weeks of headlining concerts and festival appearances starting July 17, in Buckley, England. Fans can expect to hear songs from both of his solo albums, along with all of the Cinderella classics.
Check out Tom Keifer and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops, and stay tuned for news about 2020 US tour dates. which will be announced in the coming weeks.
July
17 - Buckley, England - Tivoli
18 - Kent, England - Ramblin’ Man Fair
19 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms
21 - Bilston, England - The Robin 2
22 - Essen, Germany - Turock
23 - Brande-Hornerkirchen, Germany - Headbanger’s Open Air
25 - Blackpool, England - Waterloo Music Bar
26 - Ebbw Vale, Wales - Steelhouse Festival
27 - Milton Keynes, England - Craufurd Arms
29 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air
30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik
31 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival
August
2 - Rottenburg, Germany - Rock Of Ages
3 - Telfs, Austria - RathausSaal Telfs
(Photo - Tammy Vega)