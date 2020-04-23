TOM KEIFER Demonstrates How To Play “Hype”; Video

Guitar World has uploaded a new episode of Sick Riffs. The newest episode features Cinderella’s Tom Keifer teaching how to play the simple, but effective riff to the track “Hype”; taken from his new solo band Rise. The riff is entirely played on the low E string. Keifer uses a 2014 Black Gibson Les Paul Custom running through a Yamaha THR10.

Tom Keifer (Cinderella, #keiferband) has released a #EndCovid19 version of "Rise", the title track of his sophomore solo album. The video for the song, created by Joshua Smith, can be seen below.

Says Keifer: "Our world may be falling but these turbulent times will pass and we will rise. #TogetherApart we will #EndCovid19 #humanspirit Love you all... Please stay safe, healthy & keep the faith."