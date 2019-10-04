TOM KEIFER On Performing / Re-Recording CINDERELLA Classic "Nobody's Fool" With LZZY HALE - "Singing With Her Really Makes You Feel Like You Need To Step Up"

Speaking with LA Metal Media about his new solo album, Rise, former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer discussed the recording and songwriting process for the album, overcoming his personal demons, and he reflected on re-recording the Cinderella classic "Nobody's Fool" with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale for the deluxe edition of his 2017 album, The Way Life Goes. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Keifer: "Singing with her is just... I know she cites me as an influence, but I would have to say she's been an incredible inspiration for me vocally, because singing with her really makes you feel like you need to step up, because she can sing. So, you always walk out there when you're gonna sing with Lzzy and say, 'Okay, I've gotta step up here.' So, she's a huge inspiration not only vocally; she's a great guitarist, a great writer and just a great person. The whole band is. I really, really love Halestorm and their music, and their band and our band are all good friends."

Tom Keifer’s new album, Rise, has garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard charts thanks to devoted fans who “rose to the occasion” with their ongoing support and devotion to the man who’s been releasing music for over three decades. It was released September 13 on all formats. Rise quickly jumped into the Top 40 on Amazon’s “Best Seller” list within hours of its release.

Here are Rise's Billboard chart positions:

#10 - Hard Rock Album Sales

#17 - Independent Albums

#19 - Internet Albums

#21 - Rock Album Sales

#41 - Top Current Albums (Sales)

#46 - Top Album Sales

Keifer with #keiferband - Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers - are ready to Rise to yet another peak in their ongoing music journey with the release of the Rise album. Order it here on formats, including CD (digipak), vinyl (in your choice of red, blue, or green) and digital.

Rise tracklisting:

"Touching The Divine"

"The Death Of Me"

"Waiting On The Demons"

"Hype"

"Untitled "

"Rise"

"All Amped Up"

"Breaking Down"

"Taste For The Pain"

"Life Was Here"

"You Believe In Me"

Check out Tom Keifer and #keiferband at any of the following tour stops:

October

11 - Knoxville, TN - Cotton Eyed Joe

12 - Versailles, OH - BMI Indoor Speedway

15 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

17 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Event Center

19 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

24 - Green Bay, WI - Green Bay Distillery

31 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Bingo Casino

November

1 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

2 - St. Charles, IL - The Arcada Theatre