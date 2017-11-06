TOM KEIFER Performs “With A Little Help From My Friends” On Nights With ALICE COOPER; Video
November 6, 2017, an hour ago
Tom Keifer and band stopped into the Nights With Alice Cooper video studio and graced them with an acoustic performance of “With A Little Help From My Friends”. Check out the video below:
Keifer’s The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition, an expanded compilation of his critically acclaimed solo debut album, The Way Life Goes, chock full of bonus content and special artwork, is out now via Cleopatra Records. Order via the Amazon widget below and on Cleopatra’s website.
The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:
Disc 1: CD
“Solid Ground”
“A Different Light”
“It’s Not Enough"
“Cold Day In Hell”
“Thick and Thin”
“Ask Me Yesterday”
“Fool’s Paradise”
“The Flower Song”
“Mood Elevator”
“Welcome To My Mind”
“You Showed Me”
“Ain’t That A Bitch”
“The Way Life Goes”
“Babylon
Bonus Tracks:
“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale
“With A Little Help From My Friends”
“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)
Disc 2: DVD
Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)
Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)
Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)
Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)
Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)
Chapter 6) Album Promo
Chapter 7) Cathouse Live
Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas
Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago
“The Way Life Goes” video:
Tour dates:
November
9 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose
10 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon
11 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave
12 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
December
7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
8 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino