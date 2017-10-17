TOM KEIFER Releases "The Way Life Goes" Music Video

Tom Keifer once sang, "You're only going once around the ride." He's proving that theory wrong with the highly anticipated release of The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition, an expanded compilation of his critically acclaimed solo debut album, The Way Life Goes, chock full of bonus content and special artwork. Check out a video for the title track below.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition is finally set for release October 20th via Cleopatra Records. Pre-orders are now available on Amazon (widget below) and on Cleopatra’s website.

The package will include the original album that has been remastered by Richard Dodd (Kings Of Leon, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum). It also has two brand new studio tracks recorded in Nashville by three-time Grammy Award-winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton) with Keifer and his bandmates (#Keiferband: Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Paul Simmons, Paul Taylor, Savannah Keifer, and Kendra Chantelle). Fans will finally get to hear the long-awaited studio recording of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends,” which Keifer performs at all of his concerts, plus a powerful new take on the Cinderella classic “Nobody’s Fool,” newly recorded as a duet with Lzzy Hale of Halestorm.

"The reason that I picked up guitar, the reason that I sing the way I do, was all because of that guy,” said Hale of Keifer’s influence on her at a young age. The two first performed “Nobody’s Fool” live together in Atlantic City, NJ in September 2013.

"I remember the first time seeing Lzzy perform live at the House of Blues show in Atlantic City and being absolutely floored by the power of her voice and performance,” Keifer continues. “She's an amazing artist and has been a great inspiration to me as well."

There will also be a bonus DVD with music videos, tour clips, and “The Way Life’s Goin’”, a 30-minute documentary produced by Tammy Vega (Keifer’s longtime official photographer) about the creation of the bonus tracks, exclusive interviews with the band filmed during the new recording sessions, and live footage.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition will be wrapped in an all new six-panel digipak designed by artist David Calcano (creator of the Fantoons comic strip series) with 20 pages of one-of-a-kind unique illustrations depicting each song.

As Keifer explains, "Everything from the new artwork, documentary, videos and bonus tracks contained in the Deluxe Edition is a sum of all the amazingly talented people who came into our world as a result of the initial release. The two bonus tracks were specifically chosen and recorded as we felt them both to be special collaborations that came about while touring for The Way Life Goes.”

New band members Jarred Pope (drums) and Kory Myers (keyboards/vocals) join the #Keiferband lineup in 2017. Writing has begun for a follow-up to The Way Life Goes with recording slated for fall 2018.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

“Solid Ground”

“A Different Light”

“It’s Not Enough"

“Cold Day In Hell”

“Thick and Thin”

“Ask Me Yesterday”

“Fool’s Paradise”

“The Flower Song”

“Mood Elevator”

“Welcome To My Mind”

“You Showed Me”

“Ain’t That A Bitch”

“The Way Life Goes”

“Babylon

Bonus Tracks:

“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale

“With A Little Help From My Friends”

“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)

Disc 2: DVD

Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)

Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)

Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)

Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)

Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)

Chapter 6) Album Promo

Chapter 7) Cathouse Live

Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas

Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago

Tour dates:

October

20 - Little Rock, AR - Arkansas State Fair

28 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

November

3 - Galveston, TX - Lone Star Rally at Saengerfest Park

4 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

9 - Pasadena, CA - The Rose

10 - Santa Clarita, CA - The Canyon

11 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave

12 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

December

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino