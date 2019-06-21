TOM KEIFER Shoots Down Possibility Of CINDERELLA Reunion - "There's Been Issues For Decades Between Us And They've Gone Years Unresolved"

Cinderella frontman turned solo artist Tom Keifer recently spoke with WRIF's Meltdown about his solo career, and shut down any possibility of the band reuniting in the future.

Keifer: "I'm not gonna weigh in on the dynamics of Cinderella and what caused that to go south. The only thing I'll say is what I've said in the past, and that is, there's been issues for decades between us and they've gone years unresolved. And when issues go unresolved, they usually fester and get worse. We've never aired our laundry, ever, and I'm not about to now. It's a situation that doesn't work anymore."

Keifer's summer tour schedule is as follows:

June

29 - Taylor Summer Festival - Taylor, MI

July

30 - The Cowan - Nashville, TN

August

2 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

3 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

5 - Bergen Performing Arts Center - Englewood, NJ

8 - Beacon Theatre - Hopewell, VA

9 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

10 - Innovation Amphitheater - Winder, GA

15 - House Of Blues - New Orleans, LA

16 - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill - Dallas, TX

17 - Warehouse Live Ballroom - Houston, TX

21 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

23 - The Canyon - Montclair, CA

24 - Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

25 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

27 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA

30 - The Coach House Concert Hall - San Juan Capistrano, CA

31 - The Cave - Big Bear Lake, CA

October

11 - Cotton Eyed Joe - Knoxville, TN

12 - BMI Indoor Speedway - Versailles, OH

18 - Seneca Niagara Resort - Niagara Falls, NY

19 - Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH

November

1 - Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, MN

2 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

A deluxe edition of Keifer’s debut solo disc, The Way Life Goes, is out now via Cleopatra Records. Order via the Amazon widget below and on the Cleopatra Records website.

The Way Life Goes - Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1: CD

“Solid Ground”

“A Different Light”

“It’s Not Enough"

“Cold Day In Hell”

“Thick and Thin”

“Ask Me Yesterday”

“Fool’s Paradise”

“The Flower Song”

“Mood Elevator”

“Welcome To My Mind”

“You Showed Me”

“Ain’t That A Bitch”

“The Way Life Goes”

“Babylon

Bonus Tracks:

“Nobody’s Fool” feat. Lzzy Hale

“With A Little Help From My Friends”

“Nobody’s Fool” (Piano Version)

Disc 2: DVD

Chapter 1) The Way Life’s Goin' (Documentary)

Chapter 2) “Solid Ground” (Music video)

Chapter 3) “The Flower Song” (Music video)

Chapter 4) “It's Not Enough” (Music video)

Chapter 5) “It's Not Enough” (Lyric video)

Chapter 6) Album Promo

Chapter 7) Cathouse Live

Chapter 8) Count Vamp'd Las Vegas

Chapter 9) Farm Rock Chicago

Trailer:

“The Way Life Goes” video: