TOM MORELLO Says There Were No “Sinister Hands” At Work In The Passing Of AUDIOSLAVE Bandmate CHRIS CORNELL - “His Lifelong Addiction Finally Caught Up With Him”; Video

The third annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Tournament, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (diocancerfund.org), took place on Friday, October 6th at Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, California.

In an interview with Eric Blair for The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Tom Morello (Prophets Of Rage, Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave) talks about his encounters with Ronnie James Dio, the passing of his Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell, Prophets Of Rage and more.

Asked if he thought there were “sinister hands” at work in Cornell’s passing, Morello answers: “No, the only sinister hands was his lifelong addiction that finally caught up with him.”

