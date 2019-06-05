TOM MORELLO Talks Unreleased AUDIOSLAVE Material - "There's A Lot Of Records Worth Of Stuff That Didn't Get Released" (Video)

Back in May, Guitar World livestreamed an interview with guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave) conducted by BackStory at The Cutting Room in New York City. During the interview Morello discussed songwriting, commented on the passing of and processing the death of Chris Cornell, and Audioslave.

On unreleased Audioslave material

Morello: "There are no plans for that currently to be released, but there's no impediments to being released either. We'll figure it out at some point, but there's a lot of records worth of stuff that didn't get released. Some of the choices of what songs were on what records were almost arbitrary. There's a few of my favorite Audioslave songs that just never fully saw the light of day, so hopefully they'll come out with something."

Audioslave featured Morello, Chris Cornell (vocals), Tim Commerford (bass, backing vocals), and Brad Wilk (drums). They released three albums between 2001 - 2007, reuniting in 2017 for a one-off live show. Check out the footage below.