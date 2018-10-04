TOM MORELLO To Pay Tribute To CHRIS CORNELL With New Song "Every Step That I Take"

In a new interview with Chicago Tribune, Rage Against The Machine/Prophets Of Rage guitarist Tom Morello discusses his upcoming tribute to former Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell.

Says Morello: "For the song 'Every Step That I Take' with Portugal.The Man and Whethan, a teenage EDM marvel, we’re partnering with an organization called SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), focusing on suicide prevention, information and depression awareness. With the passing of Chris over a year ago, and the momentum towards removing the stigma from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, it was very important to have a song from that point of view.

"I’ve had mental illness issues in my family and among my friends in the past, and there’s a current trend toward this demystification to encourage people, among your friends, loved ones and professionals, there is help and there are ways. You know, you break your arm - it’s not a stigma to go to the hospital to get it set. Hopefully we’re able to start looking at suicidal thoughts and depression in the same way that can materially save lives. 'Every Step That I Take' is about how the dreams, and depression, and love and the lack of it on the emotional steps of the gallows are processed. It was a song written by myself and Matt Shultz from Cage the Elephant and Johnny (Gourley) from Portugal.The Man sings it and it’s just a beautiful song. One of my favorites on the record."

Tom Morello will release his new solo album, The Atlas Underground, on October 12th via Mom + Pop Music.

Morello's take on the AC/DC classic, "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", is available for streaming below. The track is set to appear on Appleseed’s 21st Anniversary: Roots And Branches, an upcoming compilation celebrating protest music label Appleseed Recordings, out on October 19th.

In a statement to Rolling Stone announcing the compilation, Appleseed founder-president Jim Musselman detailed his goals for the project and Morello’s cover. “Tom is someone I deeply admire for his music and commitment to social justice. ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ is a parody of the original song; Tom wrote it to reflect US foreign policy. It hits at the core of so many things our country is dealing with,” Musselman says. “With the new songs on the first CD of Roots and Branches, I wanted to cover many major issues facing this country: gun control, heroin deaths, the US border, anti-war and violence, the environment, racism and so much more. We as a label have taken stances on so many issues over the 21 years we have been around. We are proud of being on the right side of so many of those issues with our music and our artists.”