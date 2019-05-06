TOMB MOLD - New Album Due In July, First Single Streaming Now

20 Buck Spin has declared July 19th as the release date of Planetary Clairvoyance, the dominating third LP by Toronto, Ontario death squad, Tomb Mold. The advance single, "Infinite Resurrection", can be enjoyed now:

Recklessly devouring the world into a vortex of alternate dimensional planes with Manor Of Infinite Forms, Tomb Mold has crashed through boundaries with the impact of an ocean sized asteroid. Somewhere between outer space, inner space, and the unseen dark matter in between all space they've devised an alchemical formula both crushingly oppressive and rapidly expanding outward in every direction.

Waking from stasis for the third time in three years, new record Planetary Clairvoyance is the sum of knowledge gained and aeons absorbed, concentrated into a single massive tome of arcane wisdom and implausible physics. Like the album's cover art, it exists in a domain of alien anatomical abnormality, malign flora and cold void desolation, warping and deforming the familiar into unknown obscurity.

Once again tracked by Sean Pearson at Box Car Studios in Toronto and then mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Volahn, Scorched), the amalgamation of the huge sound of Manor Of Infinite Forms and the gritty particle chaos of Primordial Malignity come into boundless unity on Planetary Clairvoyance. The album is completed with cover art by Jesse Jacobi with additional artwork by Lucas Korte.

Tracklisting:

"Beg For Life"

"Planetary Clairvoyance (They Grow Inside Pt 2)"

"Phosphorene Ultimate"

"Infinite Resurrection"

"Accelerative Phenomenae"

"Cerulean Salvation"

"Heat Death"

Tomb Mold has already confirmed an outbreak of tour dates throughout the spring and summer months, leading with a set supporting Cannibal Corpse in Syracuse and a set at Maryland Deathfest at the end of May. A month later, the band heads out with labelmates Superstition - simultaneously supporting their impending LP as well - through much of July, which includes stops at Clairvoyance Fest and more before raiding the East Coast US. Tomb Mold is also confirmed to play the massive Psycho Las Vegas in August, with additional surrounding tour dates to be announced throughout the rest of the year.

Tomb Mold Tour Dates:

May

23 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY (with Cannibal Corpse)

24 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD (Maryland Deathfest)

July

11 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

12 - Cobra - Chicago, IL

13 - Cosmic Charlie's - Lexington, KY (Clairvoyance Fest)

14 - 529- Atlanta, GA

15 - Slims - Raleigh, NC

16 - Gallery 5 - Richmond, VA

17 - Atlas Brew Works - Washington DC

18 - Once - Boston, MA

19 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

21 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

August

16-18 - Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino - Las Vegas, NV (Psycho Las Vegas)

For further details, visit Tomb Mold on Facebook.

(Photo by Jake Ballah)