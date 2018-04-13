TOMB MOLD Stream New Song "Abysswalker"

Ontario-based death metal outfit Tomb Mold will release their second full-length, Manor Of Infinite Forms, on June 8th. The first single, "Abysswalker", can be enjoyed below, with pre-order options available at this location.

Tracked in Toronto, Manor Of Infinite Forms then landed in the hands of Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Pissgrave, Code Orange) for mixing and mastering to achieve its organically huge mix, and completed with appropriately weird artwork by Brad Moore (Morpheus Descends, Organic Infest). A remarkable puzzle of an album, Manor Of Infinite Forms constitutes a creative high point for 2018's many strong death metal releases.

Manor Of Infinite Forms tracklisting:

"Manor Of Infinite Forms"

"Blood Mirror"

"Abysswalker"

"Final Struggle Of Selves"

"Gored Embrace (Confronting Biodegradation)"

"Chamber Of Sacred Ootheca"

"Two Worlds Become One"

Catch Tomb Mold live on tour:

June

14 - The Cave - Santa Fe, NM

15 - The Lost Well - Austin TX

16 - Stick's Place - Wichita Falls, TX

17 - Santo's - New Orleans, LA

18 - Rockhouse Live - Memphis, TN

19 - Basement - Atlanta, GA

20 - Atlas Brew Works - Washington, DC

21 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

22 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

23 - The Meatlocker - Montclair, NJ

24 - O'Brien's - Boston, MA

25 - Casa Del Popolo - Montreal, QC

26 - Coalition - Toronto, ON

Bubbling up from the oozing sewers of Toronto like a bizarre insectoid of mutant genotype, Tomb Mold reanimates with their second album, and first for 20 Buck Spin, Manor Of Infinite Forms. Constructing monumental towers of obscure shape, jarring yet coherent, Tomb Mold compositions evoke a distorted world alongside our own where all manner of oddity and peculiarity are permitted.

Songs on Manor Of Infinite Forms move in strange ways, recklessly contorting into cohesion until suddenly they're proceeding with a force and purpose in perfect synchronicity to the universe that contains them. Disharmoniously melding the pulverizing heaviness of Finnish death metal with a never overbearing striking technicality, Tomb Mold careens through world after world of alien landscape with formidable singularity.