TOMBS Announce Additional US Tour Dates

After recently releasing their fourth full-length, The Grand Annihilation, Tombs is heading back out on the road again in support of it, this time with 1349 and Goatwhore, leading up to the bands' Ozzfest/Knotfest appearances, followed by shows with Crowbar, Incite, and more.

See below for all upcoming dates.

October

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *

29 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone *#

30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live % *#

31 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls %*#

November

1 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck %*#

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar *#

3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock *#

4 - San Bernardino, CA - Ozzfest

6 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

7 - Albuquerque NM - Sister

10 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Lounge +

11 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall ^

13 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar !

14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick !

15 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky !

16 - Oakland, CA - New Parish !

17 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Hard Rock !

18 - Crocket, CA - Toots Tavern !

19 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's !

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom !

21 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven !

22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin !

24 - Colorado Springs, CA - The Black Sheep ^

25 - Lincoln, NE - Lucky's Tavern ^

26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews ^

27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's ^

28 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's ^

29 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle ^

30 - Kent, OH - Outpost ^

December

1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse ^

* - 1349

# - Goatwhore

% - Kreator

! - Crowbar, Incite

^ - Crowbar, Incite, Tricounty Terror

+ - Helms Alee