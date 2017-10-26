TOMBS Announce Additional US Tour Dates
October 26, 2017, an hour ago
After recently releasing their fourth full-length, The Grand Annihilation, Tombs is heading back out on the road again in support of it, this time with 1349 and Goatwhore, leading up to the bands' Ozzfest/Knotfest appearances, followed by shows with Crowbar, Incite, and more.
See below for all upcoming dates.
October
28 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl *
29 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone *#
30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live % *#
31 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls %*#
November
1 - Farmington, NM - Top Deck %*#
2 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar *#
3 - Tucson, AZ - The Rock *#
4 - San Bernardino, CA - Ozzfest
6 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
7 - Albuquerque NM - Sister
10 - Ft. Worth, TX - Ridglea Lounge +
11 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall ^
13 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar !
14 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick !
15 - Hollywood, CA - The Whisky !
16 - Oakland, CA - New Parish !
17 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Hard Rock !
18 - Crocket, CA - Toots Tavern !
19 - Eugene, OR - Old Nick's !
20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom !
21 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven !
22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin !
24 - Colorado Springs, CA - The Black Sheep ^
25 - Lincoln, NE - Lucky's Tavern ^
26 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudeville Mews ^
27 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's ^
28 - Toledo, OH - Frankie's ^
29 - Bloomington, IN - The Castle ^
30 - Kent, OH - Outpost ^
December
1 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse ^
* - 1349
# - Goatwhore
% - Kreator
! - Crowbar, Incite
^ - Crowbar, Incite, Tricounty Terror
+ - Helms Alee