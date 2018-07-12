TOMBS Announce North American Tour Dates With BARISHI, Special Show With GODFLESH

After releasing their fourth full-length, The Grand Annihilation, last year, Tombs has been touring the world in support of it, joining the likes of Crowbar, Goatwhore, Kreator, and more on various runs across the US, plus appearing at last month's Hellfest in France and 2017's edition of Ozzfest.

Now, the band is heading back on the road - this time, with Barishi, plus a special show with Godflesh. See below for all upcoming dates.

August

24 - Montague, MA - RPM Fest

25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre *

26 - Rochester, NY - Bugjar

27 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

30 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

31 - Ottawa, ON - Café Dekcuf

September

1 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus

2 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti

3 - Burlington, VT - Nectars

28 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot (Berserker Fest) **

* - with Godflesh, no Barishi

** - no Barishi