TOMBS Announce North American Tour Dates With BARISHI, Special Show With GODFLESH
July 12, 2018, an hour ago
After releasing their fourth full-length, The Grand Annihilation, last year, Tombs has been touring the world in support of it, joining the likes of Crowbar, Goatwhore, Kreator, and more on various runs across the US, plus appearing at last month's Hellfest in France and 2017's edition of Ozzfest.
Now, the band is heading back on the road - this time, with Barishi, plus a special show with Godflesh. See below for all upcoming dates.
August
24 - Montague, MA - RPM Fest
25 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre *
26 - Rochester, NY - Bugjar
27 - Cleveland, OH - Now That's Class
28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
30 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
31 - Ottawa, ON - Café Dekcuf
September
1 - Montreal, QC - Turbo Haus
2 - Quebec City, QC - L'Anti
3 - Burlington, VT - Nectars
28 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot (Berserker Fest) **
* - with Godflesh, no Barishi
** - no Barishi